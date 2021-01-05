Southwest Airlines Offering $29 One-Way Airfares

Apparently, airlines could care less about The CDC calling for people to stay home amidst the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. According to our news partners at KWTX, Southwest Airlines has announced on-way airfares for as low as $29 each way.

These incredibly cheap flights are available through Thursday, January 7, which gives you plenty of time to plan your trip. You'll need to plan your trip for March or April.

No doubt airlines have had some problems with the pandemic keeping people from flying. In fact, the Transportation Security Administration says screening volume was down 61% in 2020. The pandemic has certainly taken its toll on the airline business as a whole, but $29 air fares should encourage people to get back into the friendly skies.

But is that really a good thing?

Are we still in the grips of the same pandemic? Yes, we are, so why think that we will be out of it in March or April?

There really are two answers here. Be safe and stay home, or get on with life in a safe manner. I get it. Some people need to fly for business reasons, and others just want to get some rest and relaxation, and flying to the ski slopes can provide that.

Travel & Leisure published an article addressing the safety concerns for air travel in mid-December as folks were preparing to travel for the holiday season. I'd say those same tips should still be good in March and April as well.

As of now, flying is still permitted, but travelers should still be aware of the risks and take the safety precautions seriously.