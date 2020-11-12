Sunny Sweeney’s ‘Live at The Machine Shop’ is Out, Get it Now

Sunny Sweeny's brand new live album, Live at the Machine Shop Recording Studio, is out now. The new project, which was taken from a recent live stream, has been remixed, remastered, dressed up, and is an automatic download.

After posting several teases, and a few of the songs already, the East Texas native released the new live album its entirety tonight (November 13th) If you were among those smart enough to pre-order the album, you got it for just $10, in honor of the 10-year-anniversary of "From a Table Away," which will be included on the album.

Sunny co-wrote that particular song, it was the lead-off single from her album Concrete, and it peaked inside the Top 10 on Billboards Hot County Songs chart.

Early on in the pandemic Sunny released her newest song, titled "Poet's Prayer." At the time she shared on her socials, "This song is for my friends that I miss seeing on the road, for my fans that travel long hours to be at the shows...for those of you who find "power in a song". May we all be back on the road soon."

The video was filmed in Nashville,