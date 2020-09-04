As a safety measure, Texas Troopers will be watching closely for those driving drunk this holiday weekend.

According to a report from the Texas DPS, this weekend law enforcement will be watching closely for drivers who may be drinking and driving or violating other driving laws.

“DPS reminds all travelers to be responsible and practice safe driving habits this Labor Day,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “It’s imperative for everyone to do their part to keep our roadways safe, and DPS will also do our part by increasing patrols and enforcing traffic laws this holiday weekend.”

Starting Friday, September 4 you'll notice a heavy police presence around the area, if you haven't already. Officers will be looking for drivers who are not wearing a seat belt, may be under the influence, or failing to comply with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law.

Extra enforcement this weekend is part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort). You can also visit SoberRides.org to plan your ride home before the party and the drinking begins because drivers under the influence of alcohol could face up to $17,000 in fines, fees, and could lose their license. Let's stay safe out there Texas!