The Hell is Going On with JB and the Moonshine Band Socials Today?

It's been about 4 years since JB and the Moonshine Band last updated their Facebook page, and probably nearly as long since they last tweeted. That changed today as the band updated their Facebook profile picture, a move that has sent their fans into a frenzy.

The last single the guys released was "When it Rains I Pour" sometime during the summer of '17. The last time I saw JB and the Moonshine Band, they played Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival in Lindale Texas, that was early 2019.

Not much since then. But, of course, I still get asked what happened to them, and I just say "I don't know, mom."

I still haven't spoken with anyone in the band, but unless they're trolling us, it looks like they are about to unleash some new music on this world. A quick trip to their website reveals this:

In 2009, JB and the Moonshine Band broke into the Texas scene with their first radio single, “Perfect Girl,” off their debut album, Ain’t Goin’ Back to Jail.

And from there they took East Texas then the Texas / Red Dirt scene by storm. Hits including “Whiskey Days” and “Love Don’t Let You Decide” followed, and their fan base exploded.

Soon the band returned to the studio to create Beer for Breakfast in 2012. Rolling Stone named Beer for Breakfast one of the best country albums of the year that year, and it reached No. 31 on the Billboard country chart. Their second album produced six radio singles; “Beer for Breakfast,” “No Better Than This,” “Kiss Me That Way,” “I’m Down,” “The Only Drug,” and “Yes.”

With all success of their sophomore album, it would be 2015 before JB and the Moonshine Band released their follow-up. Mixtape saw the East Texas natives keep their unique sound alive, with songs including the patriotic “Shotgun, Rifle, and a .45,″ and the album's title track.

In 2017 the guys did a soft release for a new single "When it Rains I Pour," without much promotion at all. Since then we haven't heard much from the guys... that is until today. We'll keep you updated.

