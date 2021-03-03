‘The Simpsons’ Renewed For Seasons 33 and 34

In the words of a great man, “Woo-hoo!”

(Or, depending on your mood and opinion of the show, maybe “D’oh!” works better under these circumstances.)

The Simpsons is already the longest-running primetime scripted series in TV history and it is not done yet. Fox has renewed the series for not one but two more additional seasons, its 33rd and 34th. The Simpsons has been on the air since December 17, 1989. (Back then, the show was so edgy, I wasn’t allowed to wear Bart Simpson shirts to school.) For a little perspective: The hot new movie in theaters the month The Simpsons premiered was Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Now Disney owns The Simpsons and they’re making a “modern” live-action remake of Little Mermaid. Time really does fly.

Here is Simpsons creator and executive producer Matt Groening on the news:

Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time.

Although no longer the critical darling it was during its heyday (which, depressingly, was literally over two decades ago) the show continues to draw good ratings both on Fox and in syndication. Disney has also made the entire Simpsons library a big feature on its Disney+ streaming service. So even though there are already 697 episodes of the show and counting, it couldn’t hurt to make another 40 or so more.

