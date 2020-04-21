See Thomas Rhett’s Baby Girl, Lennon, Give Him a Sweet Smile on Command

Thomas Rhett is discovering the small joys in life while quarantined at home with his wife and three daughters, including newborn Lennon Love. On Monday (April 20), the country superstar shared a sweet video that shows that his 10-week-old little girl is learning to smile.

In a heartwarming video shared on his Instagram page, Rhett focuses the camera on his adorable little Lennon, who was born in February. "Are you going to smile?" he asks his baby girl. "What are you going to do?"

On cue, Lennon gives her dad a smile.

Soon after the video was posted, fans left countless Instagram comments about the adorable interaction between father and daughter. And who could resist not commenting on Lennon's luscious locks? Almost everyone did — she's practically Rhett's twin!

It's a sweet moment in the midst of some scary times that Rhett, along with the rest of the world, are facing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But in true Thomas Rhett fashion, he's trying to be the light in the darkness, releasing a new song called "Be a Light." The song also features country greats Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban and its sales directly benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is going to help people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent cancellations of multiple music events.

With future touring remaining largely uncertain at the moment, Rhett just might be able to spend even more precious time at home with not only Lennon, but his other kids Willa Gray and Ada James, along with wife Lauren Akins. Currently, the 2020 ACM Awards nominee plans to start his Center Point Road Tour featuring special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy on July 9 in North Carolina.

