To All of My Single Friends on Valentine’s Day

Single. The word used to irritate me. Beyonce made us all fall in love with "Single Ladies" and we all forgot she had a man to go home to. I never hated being single, but Valentine's Day was my reminder that I was very much single. I can't remember how it happened but one day my best friend and roommate decided we were going to celebrate friendship and love in our own weird way and we were going to celebrate it on Valentine's Day.

Krystal Montez

I remember getting flowers a few days before Valentine's Day and it caught me off guard, the most simple sweet gesture had me smiling from ear to ear. My friend Phung and I went to dinner and saw a funny movie that Valentine's Day weekend. Somehow her switching the focus of the holiday of expensive presents and love to celebrate friendship reminded me why she was and continues to be one of my best friends.

This Valentine's Day I won't be buying my boyfriend the overpriced watch or Tom Ford cologne my boyfriend loves. I will continue to celebrate love and friends and family. I'll ask a single friend out to a movie or dinner. I'll send flowers to a friend who is always putting people first. I have promised myself, single or taken, I'll take the Phung method and celebrate friendships I cherish the most.

Noreen Nartia

This is what makes me look forward to Valentine's Day. To my single friends out there make plans with your fellow single friends. I promise it makes "the day of love" enjoyable. Now if only we could find a way to automatically block the annoying "OMG look at what my baby bought me!" posts, everyone got the same flowers and Michael Khors watch.