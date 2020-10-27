Country music goes with everything. Country songs make the perfect first dance songs for newly married couples, the perfect soundtrack for a bar and the perfect accompaniment to a tailgate ... and country songs are also great for a dance party.

Whether you're in your bedroom dancing in front of your mirror, at a high school dance or out partying with a group of great friends, these 10 country songs will have you running to the dance floor. Look through this list, turn the music up loud, and get your groove on!