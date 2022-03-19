Tyler Hubbard recently took his 4-year-old daughter Olivia on a daddy-daughter date, and he shared an adorable photo from the special day via social media. In the photo, Hubbard and Olivia smile for the camera while Olivia shows off the bouquet of flowers her dad bought her. Hubbard shared in the caption that being a dad to a daughter is “one of the biggest honors” of his life.

“Watching her grow up and seeing the world through such kind, loving, empathetic eyes, truly makes me want to be a better father, husband, and friend,” Hubbard continues. “I love this girl with all my heart. Here’s to many more daddy daughter date nights.”

Olivia is the eldest of Hubbard and wife Hayley’s three children. They also share sons Luca Reed, 2, and Atlas Roy, 1. The two often share moments from their life on social media. Last week, Hubbard posted a series of photos showing Luca emphatically singing and playing guitar with his dad.

“Just another passionate performance from prince Luca. #family #likefatherlikeson,” he writes alongside the photos.

The family also took a recent trip to Disneyland, and Hayley shared many moments from the trip, including a video of some of their Disney adventures.

“I see why they say Disneyland is one of the happiest places on earth now after going with kids,” she writes in one post. “Seeing it through their eyes was so special. As we were leaving Liv said, ‘Mommy I feel like we’re in a movie this is so magical.’”

Hubbard and his wife began dating in 2013 and got engaged in September of 2014 after Hubbard proposed in a helicopter. They were married in Idaho in July of 2015.