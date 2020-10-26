This video highlighting unforgettable Keith Urban moments features some of the biggest events from throughout the country star's 30-year-long (and counting!) music career: love, musicality, collaborations and more. The New Zealand-born, Aussie-raised singer has built a storied career, full of highs, lows and everything in between.

If you've ever had the honor of watching Urban cover the Charlie Daniels Band's "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," you are one lucky individual; as shown in this video, Urban's skills on the guitar are 100-percent mind blowing. But also, his performances with a certain pop star are always fun to watch ... and, of course, we can't help but "awww!" every time Urban and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, sneak in a little PDA.

What else will viewers see in this video? There's a certain CMA Awards win from 2005, when Urban edged out Kenny Chesney, who was on top of the country world at that moment. Press play on the video above to see all of that, plus much more ... and be sure to add your favorite Urban moments in the comments below!