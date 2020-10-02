Vanessa Guillen Memorial Vandalized

A memorial for soldier Vanessa Guillen located in Killeen was recently vandalized, and the destruction was captured on video.

According to a report from our news partners at KWTX, surveillance footage of a man running through the site of Vanessa Guillen's memorial has been released. In the video, the man kicks and destroys several candles placed as a heart in front of the portrait of Guillen outside of Fort Hood's East Gate.

Vanessa Guillen was only 20 years old when she was brutally murdered by fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron David Robinson. October 1, 2020 would have marked 21 years of life for Guillen. Just a few hours after her birthday was celebrated by millions across the world, we see this monster destroying the memorial built in her honor.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC,) is seeking information from the public about the man in the surveillance footage.

“Our community has already been damaged by the loss of one too many soldiers. We ask that we collectively take care of the mural as we honor our service members who live in that silent combat,” said Analuisa Tapia, LULAC district director.

Artist Cherine Mendoza, with support from the League of United Latin American Citizens, Sick Made Tattoo, and donations to GoFundMe created the mural as a tribute to Vanessa Guillen's life. Once the mural was complete it was framed with a protective covering, and has been the site of well wishes, flowers, and candlelight vigils.

I sincerely hope that this man is identified and that justice is served. Guillen's killer committed suicide as police were closing in on him, and now we have another man trying to disrespect Guillen's honor. It is sickening.