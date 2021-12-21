Walker Hayes Booked for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

If it feels like Walker Hayes has been everywhere lately, it's because he has. From being honored as a CMT Artists of the Year act to gracing The Voice finale stage, it's not surprising to see Hayes pop up even in the most unexpected of places. And soon, the "Fancy Like" hitmaker will help us ring in the new year.

Hayes has been booked as a performer for Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022. He'll take the stage live from Los Angeles, and it's a safe bet he'll opt to sing his smash hit "Fancy Like."

In addition to Hayes, the L.A. portion of the telecast will feature joint performances by AJR and Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windset. OneRepublic, Don Omar, French Montana, Mae Muller, Maneskin, Masked Wolf and Polo G will also take the stage. The L.A. portion will be hosted by Ciara and D-Nice, who will play "Party DJ."

On the other side of the country, Ryan Seacrest will host the east coast portion of the Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking' Eve special live from Times Square in New York City, alongside Liza Koshy, with Jessie James Decker serving as the Powerball Correspondent. Artists taking the stage in NYC include Karol G, Journey, Chloe and LL Cool J.

Billy Porter will handle the celebration from New Orleans, both as a host and performer. New this year is a party in Puerto Rico — Roselyn Sanchez will host, with Daddy Yankee performing.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest — the ball drop into 2022 — will broadcast live on ABC Friday, Dec. 31 at 8PM ET.

Hayes' "Fancy Like" was essentially the "it" song of 2021, after finding viral success on TikTok. It went No. 1 on country radio in November, and Hayes assured we'd never know how grateful he is for the success. The party continues in 2022, when he'll launch the Fancy Like Tour.