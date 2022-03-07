Walker Hayes Brings Energetic ‘AA’ + ‘Fancy Like’ to 2022 ACM Awards

The 2022 ACM Awards marked another major milestone for Walker Hayes. The country star took the stage on Monday night (March 7) to perform his breakout hit, "Fancy Like," and latest single, "AA."

And let's just say he got his workout in for the week.

The performance began with the Alabama native performing "AA" in a skybox high up in the air of Allegiant Stadium with some enthusiastic fans, and he proceeded to make his way down to the stage. While never missing a note, Hayes also took the time to high-five fans and fellow artists alike, eventually reaching his final destination while the crowd sang "Fancy Like."

The success of "Fancy Like" earned Hayes three nominations at this year's awards, including Single of the Year and Song of the Year. He was also up for New Male Artist of the Year, an honor that has been more than 12 years in the making. Hayes released his first single to country radio in 2010, but didn't fully break into the mainstream country scene until "Fancy Like" hit the top of the country airplay charts in 2021.

The 2022 ACM Awards were held at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This year's event marked the first time that the ceremony has aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network. Dolly Parton hosted the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2022 ACMs is on TV, with ToC on your phone!