Here Are 10 Amazing Facts That I Bet You Didn’t Know About Texas

While it's true Ray Wylie Hubbard's song "Screw You We're From Texas" is steeped in irony, from Tyler, TX to El Paso, and everywhere in between, there's just something undeniably extra special about the Lone Star State. So, yeah, screw everyone else.

And I know firsthand, guys. I've lived in several different states, a total of six if you want to take my time in the service into account. And while you might think growing up in Texas and living here your entire makes you an expert, that's actually incorrect. Living other places brings with it a certain understanding one can only appreciate having to have spent time outside that Texas state line.

After I moved here in '99, I remember that a friend of mine came to visit. He asked me "Why is Texas on everything here?" And honestly I hadn't really thought about it, but he was right it's on our beer, trucks, fast-food joints, we even got our own music. Literally something in every major category wants to associate their business with Texas as much as possible.

I told him "Cause Texas is cool, man," and I was right.

On top of being cool, there is so much history in our massive state. Being as large as it is, did you know that there is actually a ranch in Texas that is larger than the entire state of Rhode Island? Granted Rhode Island is a tiny state, but that still makes for a MASSIVE ranch.

How about that the world's first rodeo was held inside our border nearly 150 year ago? Most of us know that the world's most delicious soda flavor was invented here, but a lot of folks misspell it? You might too. Just remember to forget the period, that's all.

Ok, let's dive into the list. Shoutout Texas is as Texas Do for sharing all of this rad information.

