It’s The Worst-Rated Pizza in America But Still Has 63 Fun Locations in Texas

Your kids want to stop there every time you drive past one in Dallas, TX. You may even have fond memories of eating there as a kid, but now that you're grown there's no denying that their pizza tastes like bland cardboard.

Get our free mobile app

If you're shopping for dinner and trying not to break the bank, pizza's a great choice. But you've got to level with yourself, if you're skimping on the price of your pies, you gotta understand that the joint is skimping on the quality of ingredients... or, you know, live in denial.

The website 24/7 Wall St recently ranked the five pizza chains that everyone needs to avoid, and wouldn't you know it, we've got over 60 of 'em here in The Lone Star State.

How does one go about finding the worst pizza in America? It can't be easy there is a lot of it, but 24/7 Wall St. was up to the task.

According to their story they, "consulted pizza reviews on five different food blogs and websites. Because pizza preferences are so subjective, we only included pizza chains that were ranked near the bottom on multiple sites. Opinions among the reviewers varied, as they always do about pizza. There was almost no unity regarding which pizza chains are the best. There was far greater consistency in the votes for the worst pizza chains, though.

If you're a kid you may disagree with the list, especially number one. And again, if you're a parent trying to save money these aren't bad options at all, but you get what you pay for.

The Top 5 Worst-Rated Pizzas in America The website 24/7 Wall St recently ranked the five pizza chains that everyone needs to avoid, but if you're trying to save money these aren't bad options, just remember that you get what you pay for.

