After the past few years I don't know anyone who wouldn't be tempted to pack their things and live peacefully away from all the chaos and noise going on in the world. If that is your ultimate goal I think I have found the place you would want to call home. Most people don't automatically think of Winona, Texas as the place they want to pack up and move to but after seeing this amazing property you will give it a second thought.

Before we start talking about specific details I have to say this is one of the most beauiful homes and properties I have ever seen in my life. But it does come with a price tag that coensides with the beauty, the list price is currently $11 million dollars. And while I realize that is out of my price range and yours probably too, it's always fun to dream. And you will have plenty to dream about when looking at the over 1,146 acres with the address of 15212 County Road 363 Winona, TX 75792.

You Won't Have to Change a Thing Inside This Home

The $11 million dollar ranch and farm hasn't been on the market for long but it will be interesting to see how quickly it goes. The home is right around 5,000 square feet consists of 5 bedrooms, 6 and 1/2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Although if you need more than a 2 car garage you have plenty of space to park vehicles on your property.

Get our free mobile app

This Place Has All the Extras You Could Possibly Want

It comes with a 30 acre lake, 14 other small ponds and lakes throughout the property. The lodge style home is set up perfectly for entertaining or hosting events. The garage is climate controlled with a walk-in cooler. Outdoors you can find a heated salt water pool, spa, and grill ready to have some fun. I can't even begin to explain all the extras just look at the photos for yourself.

Over 1,100 Acre Ranch For Sale in Winona, TX This is one of the most beautiful ranch and farms you will ever see.

Want to Stay in a Real Dutton Ranch Cabin from the TV Show 'Yellowstone'? Now, we all know that the show is set in Montana, but did you knot that the Dutton Ranch is actually the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana? And if you really would like to live the "Yellowstone" lifestyle for a while, there are actually two cabins on the property available for you to rent out.