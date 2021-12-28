$150,000 Reward for Missing 3-Year-Old Out of San Antonio, Texas
It's now been over a week that a family out of San Antonio has been asking where their 3-year-old has gone. The story is really sad, but there just doesn't seem to be any answers as to where Lina Sadar Khil has gone.
The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public to help them locate the little girl who went missing last Monday, December 20th between 4:00 and 5:00 pm on the 9400 block of Fredricksburg Road (Villas Del Cabo Apartments) in San Antonio. Reports state that Lina was at a playground in the apartment complex with her mother and other children. Her mother left the playground area, a short time later she returned and Lina was no where to be found. 7:15 pm that evening an Amber Alert was issued for Lina.
The Reward for Lina's Return Has Grown Quickly
The first reward offered for the return of the 3-year-old began at $10,000 and quickly grew to $20,000 and now thanks to the Islamic Center of San Antonio the reward is now at $150,000. If you have any details regarding this case you're encouraged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210)207-7660.
Description of Missing 3-Year-Old Lina Sadar Khil
Lina was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes. She is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs around 55 pounds, and wears her hair in a ponytail.
There are still many questions to be answered but right now the most important thing is to get Lina home safe. We are all praying for the safe return of this missing child.