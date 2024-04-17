Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Returns to The Brick Streets on May 4th

It's coming up fast, Tyler, TX. Have you got your tickets yet? On Saturday, May 4th, folks from around the country will make their way to East Texas for live music and BBQ.

It's time for the 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival presented by Patterson Tyler, and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan.

Tickets are officially on sale and a friendly heads up, amigos, we are closing in on our 10th consecutive sellout, so if you've been putting off getting tickets it is time to pull the trigger. Get your tickets now right here.

'24 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival lineup:

Randy Rogers Band

Casey Donahew

Kolby Cooper

Mark Chesnutt

Treaty Oak Revival

Pony Bradshaw

Since we began the festival in 2014, it's been a privilege to bring so many great BBQ joints and bands to The Brick Streets: Whiskey Myers, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, and so many more. We look forward to continuing that proud tradition this year.

In addition to the music, the festival has featured so many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats for attendees. Click here to see our participating BBQ joints.

The 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by Patterson Tyler, live from The Optimum Stage.

Remember, this year's festival will be on Saturday, May 4th. You can secure your tickets now right here, and as I said earlier we anticipate this once again selling out so don't wait.

