What Three Words of Advice Would You Give Your 18-Year-Old Self?

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash
Have you seen that meme making the rounds on social media that asks you the question, "You meet your 18-year-old self, you're allowed to say three words? What do you say?"

I saw it and thought hard. Would I tell myself advice about schooling or occupational wisdom? Would I tell myself something about certain relationships that have been very important to me? I decided to keep it short, sweet, and about something that is the dearest to my heart, my child.

"NAME HER WILLOW!" I responded in my comments.

I am pretty sure that if a 30/40-something-year-old me were to go back in time and find my 18-year-old self and yell out, "NAME HER WILLOW!" I would have been freaked the EFF out, as the kids say. But I am certain that if that freaky time travel were to have happened then it would all make sense to me in the year 2011 (the year Willow was born).

I asked my friends on social media what three words they would give themselves and some of their answers were quite entertaining and did not disappoint!

Courtney: "HUSBAND. KIDS. NO!!"

Photo by Keren Fedida on Unsplash

Daniel: "P*NIS REDUCTION SURGERY!"

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Cessi: "F*** SCHOOL, TRAVEL!!"

Photo by Dino Reichmuth on Unsplash

Coley: "BUY TESLA STOCKS!!"

Photo by Milan Csizmadia on Unsplash

Elise: "YOU ARE TRANS!!"

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

