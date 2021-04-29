It must be raining cows because McDonalds is offering FREE McFlurry's.

Have you ever had a McFlurry and tried to drink out of their spoon? Yeah, they tricked you because it's only a spoon and not a straw. McDonald's is apologizing to their customers for the confusing design with FREE McFlurry's.

The company wrote a statement saying "While we can't change the iconic hollow spoon (a key piece of the mixing process), we can help ease the sting of your facepalm upon figuring out how to use it,"

On May 3rd McDonald's is also introducing a new McFlurry to the menu. The new Caramel Brownie McFlurry is a guaranteed hit. Customers can get a free one of May 4th!

Get your free McFlurry while the machine is working!