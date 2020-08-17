7 States Preparing to Sue Trump Admin Over USPS

We have all heard of the slowdowns with getting our mail. I thought it was all a big hype because let's be real, most of the time that's what social media does, we make mountains out of molehills. I was hesitant to buy into the hype until I was constantly going to check my mail waiting for a package sent through the U.S. Postal Service. I was supposed to receive a package from my sister and the package took 13 days over the estimated time of delivery.

Pool Getty Images

President Donald Trump has been very vocal about his thoughts concerning the USPS. He believes that the US Postal Service just loses money and they don't charge near enough what they should for their services. Recently Trump spoke out against funding the postal service to the tune of billions because helping them with funding would probably increase mail-in voting. Several union officials have been warning that the cost-cutting measures that were put in place will without a doubt affect mail-in voting come November.

According to CNN.com democrats will be taking advantage of mail-in voting over republicans. "The popularity of voting by mail has exploded during the pandemic and it's expected that Democratic voters plan to take advantage of expanded mail-in voting access more than Republicans"

Michael A. McCoy Getty Images

Due to the cost-cutting measures that will affect mail-in voting several states say they are considering all of their options and one of the more serious actions is taking legal action against the Trump administration. The goal is to stop the United States Postal Service from implementing the new operational changes. We know that this Presidential election will rely on mail-in voting, several states want it to work out.

Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Washington, New York, and North Carolina are the 7 states that plan to take legal action against the Trump administration and the United States Postal Service according to Business Insider.