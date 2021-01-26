Is Texas Going To Have a $15 Minumum Wage Or Not?

Earlier today, Democrats in Congress introduced a $15 minimum wage raise as part of the Raise The Wage Act.

NBC News reports that the Raise The Wage Act would hike the minimum wage to $15 per hour and would put an end to paying below minimum wage for tipped workers, teens, and people with disabilities. It would also tie future increases to median wage growth.

2009 was the last year the amount for minimum wage has changed in the United States. The Republican-led Senate didn't even vote on it when it was introduced by the Democrats in 2019.

If passed, the Raise The Wage Act would increase the minimum wage from $7.50 to $9.50 an hour. In 2022 minimum wage would increase to $11 per hour. 2023 and 2024 the federal wage would increase by $2.50 ultimately making $15 an hour by 2025.

I am 100% in favor of a minimum wage increase. You as a business can't continue to thrive and your workers make pennies. C'mon!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Chuck Shumer, and President Joe Biden are all in favor of raising the minimum wage, and this legislation may have a chance to get passed now that the Senate is tied 50-50 and Vice President Kamala Harris has the tiebreaking vote. Stay tuned!