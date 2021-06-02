It's like a real life Thelma and Louise, only it's a 9-year-old girl and her 4-year-old little sister putting the pedal to the metal to go hang out at the beach...almost 1,000 miles away. The two girls were not harmed in the accident.

West Valley City Officer Sean McCarthy tells KSLTV in Salt Lake City, Utah that "two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean but got into a car accident instead."

That's right, the 9-year-old and her 4-year-old little sister swiped their parents keys at sunrise, then got the car to go see the ocean...in California!

Their plan was cut short on the way when the two crashed into a semi-truck just after 5 a.m. this morning (06/02/21). No one was injured in the accident according to authorities.

From KSLTV.com -

The semi-truck driver called police after noticing the car driving erratically when it sideswiped another vehicle. The car then took off, and Merritt said the semi driver thought it was an impaired driver.

Twas no impaired driver, just a couple lil gals on a mission, albeit a very dangerous one.

Officers report the two sisters also said they wanted to swim in the ocean as well.

After the duo were cleared by paramedics they were released to their parents, who we're sure are currently busy putting security bars on every window and door of the house.

