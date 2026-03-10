(KNUE-FM) First of all, if you're expecting — CONGRATULATIONS! Second? If you're wondering where to hold a baby shower, we have a few options to consider.

Babies Bring a Special Kind of Hope

My mom always used to say, "Babies give us hope." I didn't completely understand what she meant at the time, but I assumed I would someday when I became a mom. Because #lifehappens, I never had the particular joy of becoming a mother — at least not of a human baby. Even still, I think I know what she meant now.

In the midst of the madness of this world in which we find ourselves, there is much over which to fret and be concerned. However, when it comes to the happy news of a baby on the way, whether within my family or friend group, there's something purely joyful about that.

Celebrating the Arrival of a New Baby

If you or someone you love is having a baby, I can imagine the overwhelming excitement of their impending delightful arrival! And now you can focus on gathering all those adorable baby things and creating the perfect nursery for when you bring them home.

In the meantime, it's time to enjoy the preparation and probably to celebrate with at least one baby shower as friends and family gather together to help you prepare for the new addition to your family.

Where Should You Host a Baby Shower in Tyler?

And that begs the question...

Where are some of the best places in, near, or around Tyler in which to hold these baby showers?

Why Some People Prefer a Venue Instead of Hosting at Home

Obviously, a friend or family member's home is always a potentially lovely choice. At the same time, you may want to celebrate somewhere else, perhaps in a more public location. That way, you or your family member will have less to clean up. Plus, baby showers often include more people than they used to--especially since menfolk are much more likely to attend, as well. (Which I love.)

10 Places Around Tyler to Host a Baby Shower

Okay, if you're looking for a venue outside the home for a baby shower, here are 10 options to consider. Also, we want to keep adding to this list, so shoot me a note with additions at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

10 Lovely Places to Host Baby Showers Near Tyler Planning a baby shower as a host or as you prepare for the new addition to your family? Here are some of the places to consider. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley