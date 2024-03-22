A Free Family BBQ Event with Mike Ryan & More in East Texas This April

Here. We. Go. The 4th Annual Risk it For the Brisket returns to Gilmer, TX the first weekend of April, and it's looking like it's gonna be a beautiful day of BBQ, live music, and FREE family fun.

Risk It For the Brisket is an annual FREE family event put on by Live Gilmer and sponsored by Credit Union of Texas. This year's show is happening April 6th and here's how that Saturday is shaping up:

Risk it for the Brisket event begins at 11 AM on Saturday, April 6th in Downtown

BBQ Competition Sanctioned by Outlaw BBQ Association

Cornhole Tournament

Music Lineup: Danny Sharpe – 1:00 PM Derrick McLendon – 2:15 PM Braydon Watts – 4:30 PM Grant Gilbert – 6:15 PM

Mike Ryan will headline the CUTX Stage, showtime is 8 PM.

Don't miss the Outlaw BBQ association-sanctioned BBQ competition, vendors, food trucks, corn hole tournament, axe throwing, corn-eating contest, and so much more.

This is gonna be a fun day, guys.

CUTX is partnering with Live Gilmer for the 4th Annual Risk it For the Brisket. On the second day of the event, CUTX is sponsoring a FREE concert with the headliner, Mike Ryan. Hope to see everyone there.

Craving more Texas and Red Dirt music? Check out the Free Radio Texas, LIVE! app available for ANDROID or IOS. Download it and immediately begin streaming the best music in the world. Sounds great during the week at work, or relaxing on the weekend.

Also, check out the pod, Buddy Logan's Aircheck podcast features interviews with the scene's biggest acts and is available to stream or download pretty everywhere.

