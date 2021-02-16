A New Texas Program Now Helping Renters Facing Eviction

As our country turns a new chapter, there are thousands of Texans facing eviction due to past due rent. Many of these families have taken job losses and have become desperate. Fortunately there is a brand new program to help individuals and families who are behind in rent and may be facing eviction.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) has received approximately $1.3 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance funds from the newly passed Coronavirus Relief Bill Rental Assistance Program. TDHCA is using the funds to help Texas renters pay rent and utility bills, including past due rent and utilities. This is a huge lifeline for those Texans who are struggling.

TDHCA’s Texas Rent Relief program website and phone systems are up and running and ready to answer questions. TDHCA will accept applications from landlords and tenants immediately.

Learn more and apply by phone by calling 833-9TX-RENT / 833-989-7368.

The Texas Rent Relief program can help with the following costs starting as far back as March 13, 2020:

Past due, current and up to three months of expected rent costs. Past due, current or up to three months of expected utility and home energy expenses. After the initial three months of forward assistance, households can apply for three additional months of assistance if funds are still available.

Households must have incomes at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income and meet other qualifications. Full details are available at TexasRentRelief.com. Program eligibility information is currently available by calling 1-833-9TX-RENT (1-833-989-7368) Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. to speak with someone directly. Specialists are available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese and Korean.