This Abandoned Landmark In Texas Is Known As One Of The Spookiest Places In America

I've never understood why some people love being freaked out and scared. I'm definitely one of those people who, on the rare occasion she watches a horror movie, has all the lights on, and I prefer cartoons over a scary flick any day. When it comes to real life, if I feel like a place has a bad vibe, out out of there as soon as possible. That would definitely be the case in this abandoned Texas structure that's been recognized as one of the creepiest in the nation.

Only In Your State says there is a place in Texas that is one of the eeriest and spookiest places in the United States. In Houston ,Texas everyone is well aware of the Houston actress Astrodome that was built in 1965. It's probably Houston’s most recognizable structure, and one all of us have seen at some point in our lives. It was the world's first multi-use, domed sports arena, but now it's just an eyesore.

Now going into the building you see that it is completely empty and all those screaming fans that used to come out and enjoy themselves are nothing more than a memory.

When you look at the building itself, it is so spooky it’s not a place I want to be a late night. It is recommended that you don’t actually go inside the Astrodome because it could be very unsafe and it’s definitely illegal to do.

When I lived in the city of Houston and visited the dome in what I didn't even realize were its twilight years, I remember having chills on the back of my neck from the loneliness of this once iconic building.

If you’re ever in Houston and you want to be spooked out a little bit, I suggest visiting the Houston Astrodome. Like I said though, don't go inside.

