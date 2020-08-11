Alamo Drafthouse Offering Private Theater Rental During Pandemic

As we continue to explore what a new “normal” (if that even exists anymore) looks like in the moviegoing industry, Alamo Drafhouse Cinema offers a tempting proposition. For only $150, you can rent out one of their auditoriums for a screening of your choice, for up to 30 guests. You'll be able to pick from 40 different titles, which range from family-friendly animated adventures to beloved classics to big-budget blockbusters. The program is called “Your Own Private Alamo,” which launched this week on Alamo Drafthouse’s website.

It should also be noted that while the rental costs $150, there's also a minimum $150 food and beverage purchase. But then again, if you have 30 guests, odds are some of them will be hungry. Especially since Alamo Drafthouse is known for its gourmet menu and extensive list of craft beers. Guests will also need to purchase their own tickets and select their seats, which they can do online. Of course, it’s up to you to decide what they will be watching. Selected titles include Jaws, Jurassic Park, Casablanca, The Breakfast Club, Trolls, and many more. The full list of available movies is listed on the program’s homepage.

There is one catch, however: “Your Own Private Alamo” is currently only available at two locations: Austin, TX and Denver, CO. If you live in one of these places, lucky you! While Cinemark has begun offering a similar deal in select locations, this private screening setup is still far from normal. As thousands of theaters remain shuttered across the country, however, opportunities like this allow cinemas to bring in some type of income. And something is better than nothing.