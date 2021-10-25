Hilarious Alamo Drafthouse PSA Puts Customer on Blast, Goes Viral on TikTok

If you've ever been to Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse you know the drill, be polite or get the eff out. Yeah, that's the gist of it. Most of their regular customers know, love, and respect that aspect of their theatres. But it amazes me that after all this time there are people who still just don't get it.

What a great concept, a business that requires its customers to be courteous. And while this may not be as well received in every type of business out there, when it comes to watching a movie with strangers everyone is on board -- that is, of course, except the people who make it into these hilarious PSAs that are played before each movie.

Think of it as a public execution. An hilarious public execution.

In this video, a former Alamo Drafthouse employee reveals that angry customers always used to get him excited "ahh you're gonna be the new PSA we show before our movies, aren't you?" After that he intros this movie-loving-karen's expletive laden rant that perfectly displays how oblivious she is to basically everything.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is an American cinema chain founded in 1997 in Austin, Texas that is famous for serving dinner and drinks during the movie, as well as its strict policy of requiring its audiences to maintain proper cinema-going etiquette.

Like most of the chain's patrons and employees, he knew that a threat to "call corporate" meant another new PSA to enjoy -- if you don't know Alamo Drafthouse runs PSAs to heavily encourage proper etiquette before its movies -- so keep this TikTok in mind if you ever feel the urge to "call corporate" at an Alamo Drafthouse.

Sit back, enjoy the show, and please no cell phones:

