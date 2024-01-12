Major Grocery Store Chain Announces Plans to Close 28 Texas Locations

From Dallas, TX to Houston, TX, there could be some big changes coming to your weekly trip to the gorcery store in '24. A major grocery store chain has revealed plans to close down 28 locations in The Lone Star State.

Soon Albertsons across Texas will be closing or rebranding as Kroger. Kroger Co. is after that Albertsons name. Reports are that part of the merger would include shedding over 400 stores, mostly in the western part of the U.S.

To address the regulatory concerns, in September ’23, Kroger and Albertsons announced a large divestiture of 413 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers... As part of the divestiture agreement, the buyer has agreed to purchase an additional 237 stores if such sales are required by regulators.

If the deal is approved the "company announced that there would be 28 Albertsons stores included in the sale to C&S Wholesale Grocers. Texas is Albertsons’ second-biggest state, with 44 Albertsons locations."

But it's still got to be approved and there are concerns among the government agencies that regulate big moves such as these. "The FTC and several lawmakers have expressed concerns about these divestitures, claiming that in previous instances, divested stores were unable to compete and eventually went bankrupt."

We'll be sure to update the story with any new information.

And even if the merger does go through, it won't necessarily mean a lot to you. Your local Albertsons may be sold or change names, but that doesn’t mean the actual store closes down.

