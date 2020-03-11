ALDI Is Releasing Mini Sofas For Your Pampered Pet This Month

As if your pooch couldn't get any cuter! Aldi is reaching out to all pet owners - giving us something we absolutely DON'T need, but will probably get anyway! I mean, how cute are these? Introducing mini pet sofas!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, you can't get your hands on one of these pet sofas just yet, but they are sure to be a hit when they are released on March 21 as part of Aldi's Pampered Pets Special Buys.

Aldi's small pet sofa was created for puppies or small dogs weighing up to 33 lbs. , and it will set you back $59.99. If you've got a bigger pup, a larger pet sofa was created for dogs weighing up to 100 lbs., and it costs $99.99.