The Top 3 Halloween Candies In Texas In 2022, Candy Corn Ain’t One Of Them
The spooky season is here and if you have kids, then the topic of conversation for the next couple of weeks will be focused on CANDY.
Every year some website tries to figure out what the most popular candies are in every state and of course with a state as big as Texas, the options seem endless. One thing is for sure, your precious CANDY CORN didn't even crack the Top 3 so its great to know that trick or treaters in Texas won't be terrorized with some a horrible treat.
Website Candystore.com just published their findings on the Most Popular Candies In Every State.
According to data, candy sales took a hit over the last couple of years due to the pandemic and lockdowns which prevented trick or treating but this year looks to be on pace to be back at pre-pandemic levels as the kids get outside and start harassing you for candy.
The Top Selling Halloween Candy In America Is....
America is truly great once again knowing that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are back at the top of the Halloween candy charts this year across all 50 state. Clocking in at Number 2 in the U.S. is another favorite Skittles, which has dropped that GODAWFUL apple flavor (the green one) and returned back to Lime. Wrapping America's Top 3 at Number 3 was M&M's.
So, What's The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Texas? Let's Start At Number 3:
Checking at Number 3 is Sour Patch Kids, sometimes they are sour, and sometimes they're sweet, but I can confirm that the kids go CRAZY for these every time. If you want to avoid an egging, make sure you have these on deck.
NUMBER 2: REESE'S CUPS
Just like everywhere else in America, the perfect combo of Peanut Butter and Chocolate is one of the top candies in Texas! Can we get one of these vending machines like the one above installed here please?
And Finally At Number ONE in Texas....
I'm not going to lie, I was SURPRISED to see Starburst land at the number one spot. According to data, over 450 TONS (that's over 900,000 pounds) of Starburst were sold in Texas. That's a crazy amount! So again, if you want to avoid getting terrorized by tiny trick or treaters keep these 3 in stock.