A Big Texas Grocery Chain Will Drop Prices All Summer Long to Fight Inflation

As prices for everything are on the rise, one of America's biggest discount grocers has announced the plan to drop prices even lower at their Texas grocery stores and across the country.

Last year Aldi was crowned the least expensive grocery store in the nation according to MarketForce Information's 2023 U.S. Grocery Benchmark study.

But that's not good enough for Aldi, the company has revealed that it will be passing along $100 million in savings through Labor Day to its customers. The store will be doing this by dropping its “everyday low prices” even lower on more than 250 items.

“Aldi is always looking for ways to help customers save money, but with more experts warning of persistent inflation, the time was right to deliver even greater discounts on our already low prices for the second year in a row,” said Dave Rinaldo, president at Aldi U.S.

The store has already confirmed that some of its reduced prices will be used for seasonal items including picnic necessities, bbq essentials, and travel-ready snacks.

If it's all to gain goodwill among Texans, and Americans alike, as they look to expand, I'm telling you right now that dog'll hunt. An Aldi representative said increasing customer demand is what's driving the company to add 800 stores nationally over the next five years.

The top 7 grocery stores with the least expensive groceries were published in U.S. News & World Report. Texas has 126 Aldi locations with 5 locations in East Texas:

Tyler (2)

200 SSW Loop 323

2660 E. Front St.

200 SSW Loop 323 2660 E. Front St. Longview

1725 W. Loop 281

1725 W. Loop 281 Paris

3518 Lamar Ave.

3518 Lamar Ave. Mt. Pleasant

2306 S. Jefferson Ave.

Looks like we'll all be shopping a little bit more at Alid this summer.

