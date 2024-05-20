Horrible Shelby County, Texas Person Killed and Dumped an Alligator at Boat Ramp

Horrible Shelby County, Texas Person Killed and Dumped an Alligator at Boat Ramp

Shelby County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

These kind of stories really piss me off. We have alligators in East Texas. Are they dangerous? Yes. What do you do if you see one? Walk away. But here's the thing, even if one snaps at you or tries to swallow your dog, you don't kill it and then dump it at a boat ramp. That appears to be what an East Texan has done and they will face a possible felony and jail time if they are caught.

What the hell is wrong with people?

Shelby County Game Wardens believe that someone killed, and then dumped, an alligator at the Pinkston boat ramp either late Friday, May 17 or early Saturday, May 18. It is believed that this person, or persons, captured this alligator, killed it then just left it. This boat ramp is located on county road 1211 in Shelby County roughly in the area circled on the Google Map below:

Google Maps
loading...

If you have any information into this, you are asked to contact Game Warden Sam Anderson or Austin Cryer at 936-332-8487 or 936-591-7265.

This Makes Me Sick and There is No Excuse for it

On a personal note, I know how dangerous an alligator can be. Back in 2017, we had Gary Saurage and Gator Country do a presentation on stage at the old Harvey Hall in Tyler teaching us about alligators. He and his organization love alligators. These creatures, despite the danger, are beautiful, and necessary, to our ecosystem. Rather than doing what this, or these, despicable human being, or beings, did, just call the authorities and let the professionals remove the creature and return it to its home.

101.5 KNUE logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Whataburger and H-E-B Have Combined for This Ultimate Texas Combo

READ MORE: The Haunted Story of The Blue Ghost in Galveston

Bring Home an Instant Million, or More, with These Texas Lottery Jackpots (Accurate as of May 15, 2024)

Winning that big jackpot is why we play the Texas Lottery. That's why you should play these tickets for a chance to be an instant millionaire.

Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

The Forbidden Words for Naming a Business in Texas

You can name your business just about any name you want. However, that name can't be deceitful or misrepresent what your business is or it will be rejected in the State of Texas.

Gallery Credit: unsplash.com

These are the 14 Most Wanted Criminals and Sex Offenders in Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for these 14 criminals and sex offenders with rewards going as high as $7,500.

Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

Filed Under: east texas, game wardens, shelby county
Categories: East Texas News, Photos

More From 101.5 KNUE