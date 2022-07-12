The world is a big beautiful place. There are so many places to see, including right here in the great state of Texas. Traveling is a big passion of mine, seeing new buildings, trying new foods, all of the different experiences make it so much fun. I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel and stay at all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, but that made me wonder if we had any all-inclusive resorts in Texas and there are some incredible options to choose from.

When I started looking at what was available as far as all-inclusive resorts in Texas I found a few websites with good information such as resortsandlodges.com and ravereviews.org. But I did notice on those websites that some of the listings were under all-inclusive but each resort offers different amenities and versions of what they describe as all-inclusive so make sure you triple check any resort you plan on staying at before booking your accommodations.

Get our free mobile app

Prices for All-Inclusive Resorts in Texas Were All Over the Place

While some of the resorts shocked me when I saw price tags of $1450 a night or even $1999 per night, I appreciated those resorts being honest with pricing. When other locations say they start at $59 or $79 but at that price there is no way that offers all-inclusive food and drinks. Again, make sure you do your own research.

Brief History of All-Inclusive Resorts

While looking at all-inclusive resorts I found that they began in the 1950’s and became very popular, but as more popped up and offered mediocre experiences they shut down quickly. People wanted the very best or at least something special with their all-inclusive stay. The all-inclusive resorts are becoming popular again because resorts are returning to more unique and up-scale experiences that make people want to come back.

Let’s look at the options here in the state of Texas:

All-Inclusive Resorts in Texas Here is a look at some of the all-inclusive resort options in the state of Texas.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.