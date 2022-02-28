Ally Would Love To Be Your Co-Pilot On Any Road Trip

Get our free mobile app

Even if it's a quick trip to the convenience store or something more long-distance, Ally is waiting to be your co-pilot. She would love to accompany you in the car on that Saturday morning run to the donut shop and if she were to get a pig in the blanket, she wouldn't turn it down!

Ally is just one of more than fifty dogs that are waiting to be adopted from Pets Fur People in Tyler. She's just a little over a year old and is looking for an active family to call her own. This fifty-five-pound pup is just that a puppy still. She loves to play with other dogs and really likes it when she gets to go for a ride in the car.

Just like any dog, she loves to hang out the window and feel the wind blowing in her face while it's blowing her ears back! Ally has been house trained and would thrive as a member of any active family member says Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's Executive Director.

Ally has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Ally will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Ally call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

