After months of speculation, today, Governor John Bel Edwards along with a bunch of local public officials confirmed that Amazon is moving to Shreveport. The Governor announced today that Amazon will be building a $200 million robotic fulfilment center.

As the Governor pointed out during his announcement speech, the term 'robotic fulfilment center' may give off the impression that there won't be many jobs available, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

According to the Governor and Mayor Perkins, the new Amazon facility will bring in roughly 1,000 direct jobs and about 1,800 indirect jobs. Prep work at the site is already underway. The Governor says that construction will begin later this year and will be completed some time in 2022. The hiring of most employees for Amazon’s Shreveport fulfillment center will begin in the summer of 2022. The center is expected to be fully operational a few months after hiring begins.

However, no matter how you look at this, it's kind of a big deal. A big investment from a major company and new jobs. And, if things go well, Amazon has a history of expanding their footprint in places they already exist so the potential for major long term growth definitely exists.

You can watch the big announcement ceremony below. As more details come out about the project, we'll keep you updated.

Joined Governor John Bel Edwards to announce that Amazon’s first robotics fulfillment center in Louisiana will be... Posted by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins on Friday, May 7, 2021

