The 2026 Houston Concert List Just Dropped… and WOW

The summer brings the heat - both literally and figuratively - when it comes to the hottest artists touring the Lone Star State. If you have travel plans to the Houston area, it’s time you knew the lineup - especially while there’s still time to grab your tickets!

Tips for Scoring Tickets Before They Sell Out

Be prepared. Some of these shows will sell out (and I mean fast), so you've got to have your gameplan ready to rock going into this. Here's where you'll want to start:

Join the presale list : Most presales are FREE and give you access to ticket sales before they become available to the general public. You can typically find presale lists through your favorite artists' social media accounts or website. It's an easy way to feel like a VIP.

: Most presales are FREE and give you access to ticket sales before they become available to the general public. You can typically find presale lists through your favorite artists' social media accounts or website. It's an easy way to feel like a VIP. Create an account and login : You don't want to be in a waiting room queue and then worry about setting up an account while your cart holding your PERFECT seats is tick tick ticking away! Create your account and login into before you enter the waiting room.

: You don't want to be in a waiting room queue and then worry about setting up an account while your cart holding your PERFECT seats is tick tick ticking away! Create your account and login into before you enter the waiting room. Stay flexible : Some artists put on multiple shows while in town, so don't marry your plans to one specific night. If a show sells out while you're in that waiting room queue, make a plan b for night 2.

: Some artists put on multiple shows while in town, so don't marry your plans to one specific night. If a show sells out while you're in that waiting room queue, make a plan b for night 2. Work for your budget : Not against it! If an artist is in town for a few consecutive days, weekday shows tend to be cheaper than weekend ones.

Venue = Summer Concerts Under the Stars

Consider this a Houston CHEAT CODE. Because this city is so incredibly massive, there are a number of venues willing to host some of the biggest artists in music - and can do so in the same weekend. The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX makes this list of concerts and provides a unique entertainment experience with arena seating and lawn seating for a night under the stars.

No Need to Travel Far

If you’re not local to Houston, committing to a Houston tour stop for our friends from the Hill Country to the western edge of Louisiana still makes the most sense. We’re talking an easy weekend road trip, or a quick flight with two major airports flying into this part of southeast Texas. And because Houston is such a major hub, artists from every genre are put on the summer tour list here!

Make It a Night: Concert + Food + Fun

So, you've bought your tickets, you know your venue, you've made the trip, now it's time to make it a date! Houston isn't just known for incredible entertainment, but it's also a foodie paradise! Midtown offers some of the most unique dining options in the area while being just minutes from the Toyota Center. When in The Woodlands, The Republic Grille and Schilleci's New Orleans Kitchen top some local lists.

Now that you're prepared, keep scrolling for the FULL LIST of artists you can see in Houston starting this summer!