An Extremely Cute Labrador Retriever Mix Pup Is Homeless In Tyler

Cuteness. That's the perfect word that describes this six-month-old Labrador Retriever mix. As a member of the labrador retriever family, you know she's going to be full of energy for years to come and most likely fond of the water too.

Biscuit, the cute pup with a food as a name is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. In addition to her personality, you're going to fall in love with her markings too. Pets Fur People's executive director Gayle Helms believes Biscuit is suited for a home with children that will interact with her, a home that has a good-sized fenced back yard.

Biscuit has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. She will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, collar and leash, and a half-price certificate on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Layla call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

