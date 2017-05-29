While a few country artists only wear the American flag on special occasions, others will pull out a patriotic jacket, tank top or guitar whenever the mood strikes them.

Country music leads all genres in terms of patriotism, so it's not surprising to find many pictures of the biggest artists wearing the American flag over the last ten years. Some photos in this gallery come from post-9/11 remembrances or concerts. However, Carrie Underwood wore a tank top modeled after the flag just because.

Reba McEntire's stars and stripes dress is somewhat famous, while Keith Urban wins the award for best-looking international star to put on red, white and blue. See pictures from these stars -- and many more -- by scrolling through the gallery above.

