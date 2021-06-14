‘Avatar’ Finally Gets The Immersive, Open World Game It Deserves

Are you ready to go back to Pandora?

After years of development and production, we’re approaching the release of Avatar 2. Assuming it doesn’t get delayed again — maybe not the safest assumption, since it’s been delayed at least a half-dozen times through the years — the film is scheduled to open in theaters in December of 2022. You can expect all kinds of ancillary Avatar merch around then — including the first Avatar video game since the original film came out in 2009.

Titled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the film’s first trailer was unveiled over the weekend at this year’s E3 gaming conference. The visuals look spectacular. For fans who want the full immersive Pandora experience, this will hopefully give it to you. (Now they just need to sell you a giant ride-on controller that simulates flying with a Banshee like the attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.)

Check out the trailer here:

Here’s the game’s official synopsis:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is expected to debut in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia and Luna. Avatar 2 opens December 16, 2022. It’s the first of four Avatar sequels due in theaters in the coming years.