Stephen Lang Says the ‘Avatar 5’ Script Made Him Cry

The Avatar sequels have pushed back so many times we’ve started to wonder if perhaps they were the true unobtanium all along. But no! They are coming. Eventually. Writer/director James Cameron has been working on four (yes, four) Avatar sequels for years and years, through technological developments and Covid-related delays.

The currently plan is for the first Avatar sequel to open in theaters next winter. And according to Stephen Lang, who plays the franchise’s key human villain, when all is said and done, all four films pack a huge emotional wallop. In fact, he told Collider that merely reading the script for Avatar 5 made him cry.

As Lang put it...

When I finished the last script, I was weeping. I just thought it was so beautiful. Yeah, the final script because he's telling a great, great story, an original story, a beautiful, beautiful story, and I was just incredibly moved by it. I hope and I trust and believe that audiences will be, too, because one of the things that he does really, really well is he moves it from the page to the stage in a way that that is very literal.

In addition to Lang, the sequels will star Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, reprising their roles as Jake and Neytiri, along with fellow returning cast members Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Sigourney Weaver. New actors joining the franchise include Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Cliff Curtis.

Avatar 5 is currently scheduled for release on December 22, 2028. Mark your calendars! (The first sequel opens on December 16, 2022.) We look forward to openly weeping in movie theaters at Avatar sequels all through the rest of the decade.

The Most Influential Movies of the 21st Century