Baskin-Robbins To Give Away Free Ice Cream For Life In Sweepstakes

What in the world is better than free ice-cream? Baskin-Robbins is celebrating 75 years in the cold and tasty treat business by making an ice-cream fan very happy by giving them some absolutely amazing prizes including free ice-cream for life!

The famous ice-cream chain started in 1945 in Glendale California by two brothers-in-law, Burt Baskin and Irv Robbins. Since then, there have been numerous changes and corporate buy-outs, but Baskin-Robbins is still famous for having 31 flavors. The idea being, that a customer could could get a different flavor every day of the month.

The contest is a "Walk down memory lane". Meaning, contestants must enter their favorite Baskin-Robbins memory on one of their social media sites. Baskin-Robbins released the following information:

"There’s no better way to commemorate our 75th birthday than taking a walk down memory lane and hearing about your favorite Baskin-Robbins memories. So, to mark the occasion, we’re hosting the Baskin-Robbins 75th Birthday Sweepstakes where you can share your favorite memory for a chance to win one of 75 ice cream prizes, including free ice cream for life!*

To enter the Baskin-Robbins 75th birthday sweepstakes, submit your memory within the comments of our social media posts using the hashtag #BRSweepstakes. Memories submitted between today, Monday, December 7th, and Friday, December 11th, will be entered to win one of 75 prizes including the grand prize of free ice cream for life. Other prizes include free ice cream for a year, $100 gift cards (lots of ice cream!) and $15 gift cards (ice cream for you and a friend!) to keep building memories."