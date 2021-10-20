Remakes, also commonly known as cover songs, go all the way back to the earliest days of popular music and have stretched across myriad musical genres.

Songs written and recorded by country legend Hank Williams, for instance, have been covered by Tony Bennett, Beck and Bob Dylan, to name just a very few. Plus, the White Stripes, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding and many others have churned out covers of Dolly Parton's "Jolene." And, just like artists like to cover great country songs, country singers like to cover their peers' hits every once in a while.

From the most glaringly obvious to the entirely unexpected, The Boot counts down 10 of our favorite more recent cover songs in country music: