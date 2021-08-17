Jelly sandals, JNCO jeans, Doc Martens, slap bracelets and scrunchies -- those are just a few memorable trends of the 1990s. And while a lot of those fashion choices are best laid to rest, there are some country music hits from the decade that we never want to let go.

Plenty of '90s country tunes will continue to be music to our ears for decades to come. Below, The Boot counts down our Top 10 Country Songs of the '90s: