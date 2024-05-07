Texas is known to be home to people with strong religious beliefs.

In fact, a large chunk of Texas is considered to be in the Bible Belt. This 'belt' runs through several Southern states in the United States including Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and -- as mentioned -- a large portion of Texas.

As such, it should be no surprise that there are over 30,000 churches in Texas -- of which 210 are megachurches.

What are Megachurches?

Megachurches are exactly what they sound like -- VERY large churches. Typically they are defined as having a congregation of 2,000 or more; typically Protestant.

These huge churches are all over the US, including hundreds in Texas alone. The biggest in the state is probably recognized by most people, religious or not -- It's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. The pastor is Joel Osteen.

Typically, you hear about megachurches in highly populated areas. Some would describe them as being more modern, with up-to-date equipment, an exciting atmosphere, theatrical at times, and an abundance of educational resources. There is no doubt these could be great places to connect with like-minded individuals, with so many people in attendance.

Would You attend a Megachurch?

As with all things, there are people for and against these institutes. Personally, I'm not for or against it. I don't think I'd ever attend a megachurch simply because large crowds tend to overwhelm me, but for some people, this may be perfect!

If attending a megachurch is something you're interested in -- or just a topic you'd like to delve into more -- there are plenty in Texas to check out. Here are the top 10 biggest you'll find in the Lons Star State:

