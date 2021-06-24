Blake Shelton was struck by the bizarre nature of the game he played on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The contestants were struck by pies.

During Thursday's (June 24) show, Shelton joins the TV show host for a game designed to promote his partnership with Smithworks Vodka. Contestants are literally doused with different flavors of hard seltzer after being pied when their opponent does something right.

The contestants — two enthusiastic women — are tasked with tying two seemingly unrelated words together with a third word. For example (spoiler alert) "couch" and "salad" are joined by the word potato.

The winner got $1,000 while the loser scored a new television.

Shelton's appearance wasn't all fun and games. He also performed his current single "Minimum Wage" for the television audience. The song is currently a Top 10 single on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. If it hits No. 1, it would become his third straight No. 1 single, but his first without a collaborator since "God's Country" in 2019. To date, The Voice coach has 28 No. 1 singles on that chart.

The appearance on Ellen comes just six days after Shelton's 45th birthday, an occasion recognized with a surprise party. He's also expected to marry Gwen Stefani soon, but the couple have not announced a date other than to suggest it will be this summer.

Beginning Aug. 18, he'll hit the road for the 2021 Friends and Heroes Tour, a mix of new and rescheduled dates from 2020.

