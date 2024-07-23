So, a little bit about myself, I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had a love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. One exciting part about being from Lindale is that its home to a multiple CMA, ACM and Grammy winner in country superstar Miranda Lambert.

Miranda's Rise to Fame

I remember in the mid 2000s when Miranda competed on a talent show called Nashville Star. It was basically American Idol but for country music. It had a good run for a few seasons and produced some great talent. She didn't win but it didn't matter, she exploded quickly after that to become one of the top female stars in the genre. The show also featured other East Texans; Golden's Kacey Musgraves, Lindale's Casey Rivers and Kilgore's Shy Blakeman.

When Miranda makes a return visit to her home state and hometown, it's big news. A visit in May was a bit of a culture shock for her husband, Brendan, a native New Yorker, when he saw all the churches that are in Lindale. It's not that New York doesn't have churches, they just don't have as many and not as close together as we do here.

Still Shows Off That East Texas Sass

Miranda does not shy away from her Texas, and East Texas, roots. At a recent show in Midland, some girls got into a fight during her performance. She stopped the show to call the fighters. Miranda was serious, too, saying "I'm gonna go east Texas red on your ass real quick!"

It's safe to say she'll always have that East Texas attitude.

Enjoying the Summer

Miranda was taking a little time off recently and enjoyed some of that time in Texas. It wasn't hard for her to show off her love of Texas. In one picture, she's tubing on the Guadalupe with her mom, Bev, sporting a Lindale, Texas hat. Not sure if that hat is sold at The Pink Pistol in Lindale but it would be cool if it was. Another photo shows Miranda and a friend with Miranda wearing a Whataburger hat and Wade Bowen t-shirt, both certainly Texas originals.

Lindale still loves Miranda, too. Proof is the billboard that can seen on Wood Springs Rd by everyone traveling I-20:

Just like me, I'm sure it's a big surprise for Miranda to see how much Lindale has changed and grown over the years. When I graduated high school in 1996, Lindale's population was just under 2,500. It is now over 6,000. Areas there were once pasture or open fields are now home to shopping centers or neighborhoods. A few mom and pop businesses have survived over the years because thanks to the loyalty of the long time residents and the new residents who have grown to love their products. My little hometown of Lindale, Texas ain't so small anymore.

