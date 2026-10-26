Blue Bell Ice Cream is bringing back two holiday favorites: Christmas Cookies and Peppermint Bark. The seasonal flavors combine festive cookie and peppermint tastes, giving Texans a reason to get into the Christmas spirit early. Here's what goes into each flavor and which container sizes are expected to be available.

I know some Texans might say it's a little early to get into the Christmas spirit, but I'm ready and our friends at Blue Bell Ice Cream are helping! Some of my favorite Blue Bell flavors show up around the holidays, and they're already available in stores.

What's in Blue Bell's Christmas Cookies Ice Cream?

One of the seasonal flavors is Christmas Cookies, a blend of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies mixed into sugar cookie ice cream. It also features red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

READ MORE: Blue Bell Factory in Brenham: What to Know Before You Go

What Does Blue Bell's Peppermint Bark Flavor Include?

Another personal favorite of mine is Peppermint Bark. This flavor features smooth mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-flavored chunks and peppermint bark pieces. That's a pretty tough combination to beat!

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What Sizes Are Available for Blue Bell's Holiday Flavors?

From what I understand, Christmas Cookies will only be available in half-gallon containers, while Peppermint Bark will come in both half-gallon and pint sizes. Blue Bell even joked in its online post about trying to save some for Santa Claus. I can't make any promises, though. I might just have to stock up on these seasonal favorites while they're around!

The weather might be getting a little cooler here in Texas, but I still believe every day is a good day for Blue Bell Ice Cream.

So, what's your favorite Blue Bell flavor? I'm curious to hear what you reach for when you're standing in front of the freezer. Feel free to email me at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com so we can talk ice cream!

Blue Bell, These Are The Retired Flavors Texans Want Back Part 1 A look at loved and missed retired Blue Bell flavors that fans want back- part 1! Gallery Credit: Renee Raven