There are certain brands that are iconic here in Texas, and one of those must be Blue Bell Ice Cream. When you compare Blue Bell to other ice cream, there are not many that are even in the same category; their ice cream just tastes better. And recently I was able to make a stop at the Blue Bell factory in Brenham, Texas, and it’s an experience that every Texan should have.

You Know You're Close When You See Blue Bell Road

You know you’re getting close to the factory when you pull onto Blue Bell Road, then all of a sudden there it is! It’s exciting to see the big sign on the building, the statues they have outside of the facility and all the things the company has set up for visitors.

There is the visitors center where you have amazing Blue Bell employees waiting to answer any question you have, and you can also learn a great deal about the history of Blue Bell ice cream.

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You Can Watch Blue Bell Ice Cream Being Made

There is the Observation Deck where you can see employees hard at work as they are packaging all the ice cream that gets sent across the country. But there is one rule you must follow; you’re not allowed to take pictures or videos while visiting the observation deck.

They have the Country Store where you can buy items like coffee mugs, clothing items, and even Christmas ornaments all displaying Blue Bell products. You can order online too!

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The Best Part? Blue Bell Ice Cream

But the best part has to be the Ice Cream Parlor where you can get a Texas sized scoop of ice cream for only one dollar! Plus, there are some flavors offered that you can’t get anywhere else. I tried one, the Birthday Cake ice cream... it is my new favorite flavor of Blue Bell. Although I know that if I want it again, it will require another trip to Brenham. And it’s well worth the trip.

If you’re ever looking for a fun Texas adventure, I highly recommend stopping by the Blue Bell factory in Brenham. You will love the ice cream. And their employees are all so kind; it’s something the whole family will enjoy.

Visit to the Blue Bell Factory in Brenham, Texas This is a stop that every Texan should make... Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

The Most Popular Flavors of Blue Bell Ice Cream Iconic Texas Ice Cream Brand Blue Bell has some amazing flavors, here is a look at their most popular ones. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins